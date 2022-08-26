Mess Esque – “Armour your amor”

Mess Esque – “Armour your amor”

Mess Esque is the duo of Brisbane singer Helen Franzmann (aka McKisko) and Melbourne instrumentalist Mick Turner of the Dirty Three. They debuted last year with a pair of stunning EPs — one called Dream #12, one self-titled — and have returned today with a wonderful new track called “Armour your amor.” Backed by drums from Turner’s Dirty Three bandmate Jim White, the track ambles along with a ramshackle grandeur, Franzmann’s channeling the likes of Thom Yorke with every gorgeous quiver. Listen below.

“Armour your amor” is out now on Drag City.

