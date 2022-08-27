Last night, Phil Lesh & Friends performed at the Sacred Rose Festival in Bridgeview, Illinois. Lots of familiar faces joined the Friends, including Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy and guitarist Nels Cline, plus Dead & Company’s Jeff Chimenti, Karl Denson, John Molo, Stu Allen, Grahame Lesh, and Elliott Peck. Together, they form the Phil Lesh X Wilco supergroup PHILCO, and last night they broke out a performance of Wilco’s “Via Chicago,” which famously appeared on Wilco’s 1999 classic Summerteeth.

Also during the set, Phil Lesh & Friends did a ton of songs by the Grateful Dead and Woody Guthrie, plus a cover of the Crickets’ “Not Fade Away,” most likely in honor of the late Crickets drummer Jerry Allison, who passed away last week at 82. Margo Price jumped onboard for “Not Fade Away” and the Dead’s “Shakedown Street.”

Watch PHILCO cover “Via Chicago” below.

SETLIST:

01 “Dire Wolf” (Grateful Dead cover) (Jeff Tweedy lead vocals)

02 “Doin’ That Rag” (Grateful Dead cover)

03 “Mr. Charlie” (Grateful Dead cover) (Elliot Peck lead vocals)

04 “Jack Straw” (Grateful Dead cover)

05 “Airline To Heaven” (Woody Guthrie cover) (Jeff Tweedy lead vocals)

06 “U.S. Blues” (Grateful Dead cover) (Jeff Tweedy lead vocals)

07 “Not Fade Away” (The Crickets cover) (Margo Price tambourine and vocals)

08 “Shakedown Street” (Grateful Dead cover) (Karl Denson lead vocals; Margo Price tambourine)

09 “Viola Lee Blues” (Cannon’s Jug Stompers cover)

10 “Pride Of Cucamonga” (Grateful Dead cover)

11 “New Speedway Boogie” (Grateful Dead cover) (Elliott Peck lead vocals)

12 “Franklin’s Tower” (Grateful Dead cover) (Jeff Tweedy lead vocals)

13 “Via Chicago” (Wilco cover) (Jeff Tweedy lead vocals)

14 “Ripple” (Grateful Dead cover) (Jeff Tweedy lead vocals)