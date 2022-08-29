Martha – “Every Day The Hope Gets Harder”

Victoria Wai

New Music August 29, 2022 10:04 AM By Chris DeVille
0

The singles from this upcoming Martha album are so good. “Beat, Perpetual,” title track “Please Don’t Take Me Back,” and the Futureheads collab “Baby, Does Your Heart Sink?” find the poppy UK punks in top form. So does today’s new offering “Every Day The Hope Gets Harder,” a spry and spunky straight-ahead rocker with hooks and harmonies to spare. It’s a song about hard times, designed to give you a burst of energy in the midst of struggle. Check it out below.

Please Don’t Take Me Back is out 10/28 on Dirtnap in the US and Specialist Subject in the UK.

