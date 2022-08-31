Quicksand – “Giving The Past Away”

Just about a year ago, the post-hardcore veterans Quicksand released Distant Populations, their second full-length album since reuniting in 2017. The Walter Schreifels-led band is about to head out on tour with Clutch and Helmet, and today they’re back with a new, swaggering single called “Giving The Past Away.”

“The working title for this song was ‘Greatest Quicksand Song Ever’ so you can imagine it was a very tough call leaving this song off Distant Populations,” the band said in a statement. “The only reason we could agree on to leave it off was that we wanted to have some really strong material in reserve for later in the year. Ultimately the title came from the most prominent line in the song which is an embrace of the present which is very in line with our thinking with Distant Populations, we’re super proud of this one and are very psyched to share it with the world.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

09/13 Toronto, CA @ Rebel

09/15 Boston, MA @ House Of Blues Boston

09/16 New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

09/17 Baltimore, MD @ Hammerjacks

09/18 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

09/20 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

09/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

09/23 Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

09/24 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

09/25 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

09/26 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

09/27 Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House Of Blues Orlando

09/29 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/01 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

10/02 Austin, TX @ Emos Austin

10/04 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/05 Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater DTLA

10/06 Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

10/08 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

10/09 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/10 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/12 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/13 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/14 Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

10/15 Des Moines, IA @ ValAir Ballroom

10/16 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

10/18 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

10/19 Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Iron Works

10/22 Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads

10/23 Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

“Giving The Past Away” is out now via Epitaph.