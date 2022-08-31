Quicksand – “Giving The Past Away”
Just about a year ago, the post-hardcore veterans Quicksand released Distant Populations, their second full-length album since reuniting in 2017. The Walter Schreifels-led band is about to head out on tour with Clutch and Helmet, and today they’re back with a new, swaggering single called “Giving The Past Away.”
“The working title for this song was ‘Greatest Quicksand Song Ever’ so you can imagine it was a very tough call leaving this song off Distant Populations,” the band said in a statement. “The only reason we could agree on to leave it off was that we wanted to have some really strong material in reserve for later in the year. Ultimately the title came from the most prominent line in the song which is an embrace of the present which is very in line with our thinking with Distant Populations, we’re super proud of this one and are very psyched to share it with the world.”
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
09/13 Toronto, CA @ Rebel
09/15 Boston, MA @ House Of Blues Boston
09/16 New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
09/17 Baltimore, MD @ Hammerjacks
09/18 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
09/20 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
09/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
09/23 Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest
09/24 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
09/25 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
09/26 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
09/27 Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House Of Blues Orlando
09/29 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
10/01 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
10/02 Austin, TX @ Emos Austin
10/04 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/05 Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater DTLA
10/06 Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford
10/08 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
10/09 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/10 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
10/12 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/13 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/14 Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
10/15 Des Moines, IA @ ValAir Ballroom
10/16 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
10/18 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
10/19 Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Iron Works
10/22 Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads
10/23 Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall
“Giving The Past Away” is out now via Epitaph.