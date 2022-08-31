Rhys Langston – “I Will Stop At Nothing (I Am Magnetized And I Move!)”

New Music August 31, 2022 2:35 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Rhys Langston – “I Will Stop At Nothing (I Am Magnetized And I Move!)”

New Music August 31, 2022 2:35 PM By Chris DeVille
0

The heady, slyly humorous LA indie rapper Rhys Langston announced his new album Grapefruit Radio in June with “Progressive House, Conservative Ligature” and has since given us “Afro​-​Eccentric Character Creation Screen.” Today he’s back with one last single, along with news that the album will drop two weeks from now on Sept. 14 (yes, a Wednesday; he’s iconoclastic like that).

Langston’s latest single is the album closer “I Will Stop At Nothing (I Am Magnetized And I Move!).” Over chillwave-esque production from Orlando Kennedy, he goes in with vivid, impressionistic sequences like “I will stop at nothing/ Extend limb and feel mobility crushing/ Un-sequenced, scattered luxuries
and my voice box full of stuffing/ Dressings, fixings, MacGuyver’d epoxy, aluminum wire, ready-made
sculpted tableau portmanteau/ Union broken by below rust belt blows.” It’s hypnotic, and it’s a lot to unpack.

Below, watch Harley Astorga’s video for the track.

Grapefruit Radio is out 9/14 on POW Recordings.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Last Surviving Monkee Micky Dolenz Sues The FBI

1 day ago 0

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Accused Of Sexual Misconduct, Shares Statement

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Music”

2 days ago 0

Neurosis Leader Scott Kelly Admits To Physically Abusing Wife And Children, Band Responds

2 days ago 0

Taylor Swift’s New Album Midnights Is Out October 21

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest