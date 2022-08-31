Arctic Monkeys Announce First US Headline Show In Four Years

News August 31, 2022 12:07 PM By Chris DeVille
0

We have really and truly entered Arctic Monkeys season. The grand return to the stage. The performance of new material. A new album announcement. A proper lead single. And now, news of the band’s first headline show in the United States since 2018.

On Sept. 22, following an appearance at Primavera Los Angeles, Arctic Monkeys will play Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, promoting new album The Car. Tickets go on sale here starting tomorrow (Thursday, Sept. 1) at 10AM. It’ll be a phone-free event.

