Watch Arctic Monkeys Play “Potion Approaching” For The First Time In 11 Years

News August 9, 2022 4:08 PM By Chris DeVille
0

With a new album seemingly in the pipeline, Arctic Monkeys just wrapped up their first show since 2019 at Zorlu PSM in Istanbul. The set included at least one rarity: Early on they played “Potion Approaching” from 2009’s Humbug for the first time in 11 years. Check out fan-made footage of that tune below, where you can also find the band’s setlist via setlist.fm.

SETLIST:
“Do I Wanna Know?”
“Brianstorm”
“Snap Out Of It”
“Crying Lightning”
“Teddy Picker”
“Potion Approaching”
“Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?”
“Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino”
“Arabella”
“Fireside”
“Pretty Visitors”
“Library Pictures”
“Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair”
“The View From The Afternoon”
“Do Me A Favour”
“One Point Perspective”
“One For The Road”
“505”

ENCORE:
“Cornerstone”
“I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor”
“R U Mine?”
“No Buses” (Hummed by Alex Turner while walking off stage)

