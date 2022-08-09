With a new album seemingly in the pipeline, Arctic Monkeys just wrapped up their first show since 2019 at Zorlu PSM in Istanbul. The set included at least one rarity: Early on they played “Potion Approaching” from 2009’s Humbug for the first time in 11 years. Check out fan-made footage of that tune below, where you can also find the band’s setlist via setlist.fm.

SETLIST:

“Do I Wanna Know?”

“Brianstorm”

“Snap Out Of It”

“Crying Lightning”

“Teddy Picker”

“Potion Approaching”

“Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?”

“Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino”

“Arabella”

“Fireside”

“Pretty Visitors”

“Library Pictures”

“Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair”

“The View From The Afternoon”

“Do Me A Favour”

“One Point Perspective”

“One For The Road”

“505”

ENCORE:

“Cornerstone”

“I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor”

“R U Mine?”

“No Buses” (Hummed by Alex Turner while walking off stage)