Gang Of Youths Cancel North American Tour Dates

Gang Of Youths have cancelled a leg of the North American tour in support of their most recent album angel in realtime.. The dates were scheduled to take place in the second half of September.

In a statement, bandleader Dave Le’aupepe chalked the cancelations up to exhaustion after a long year on the road, which included a run of shows this past spring. “in the words of warren zevon, my shit’s fucked up, and i need to take some time off to address these concerns before we pick back up again,” Le’aupepe wrote. “i’m so sorry to everybody who is disappointed by this.”

Earlier this month, the Australian band canceled some New Zealand shows days before they were set to occur in order to “maintain the health” of the band. Back in 2018, they also canceled a string of dates.

Here is Gang Of Youths’ full statement: