Watch Naima Bock Play “Campervan” Live With Institute Collective

News September 1, 2022 8:00 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch Naima Bock Play “Campervan” Live With Institute Collective

News September 1, 2022 8:00 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Naima Bock very recently released her debut AOTW Giant Palm via Sub Pop/Memorials of Distinction. Among the album’s singles was a song called “Campervan,” which she has given a live makeover with the Institute Collective, a contemporary choral ensemble founded by producer Hughie Gavin. In the below video, Bock and the Collective are recording live at Waverly House in Margate, England.

“It was a real pleasure to work with the Institute Collective, we had a beautiful day meeting all of the singers, arrangers, and crew,” Bock said in a statement. “There was a very special energy whilst filming and the more we sang together, the better it got. I’m delighted to release this video and to have worked with such a talented bunch.”

Up next for Bock: She’s heading out on tour this month across the UK and Europe, with dates at the End Of The Road Festival in Dorset, England and Dun Laoghaire Folk Festival in Dublin, Ireland.

Watch Bock and the Institute Collective perform “Campervan” below.

Giant Palm is out now via Sub Pop/Memorials.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Last Surviving Monkee Micky Dolenz Sues The FBI

3 days ago 0

Canadian Radio Stations Pull Arcade Fire Music As Band Kicks Off Tour

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Christina Aguilera’s “Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)”

2 days ago 0

Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Music”

4 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest