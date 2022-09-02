Naima Bock very recently released her debut AOTW Giant Palm via Sub Pop/Memorials of Distinction. Among the album’s singles was a song called “Campervan,” which she has given a live makeover with the Institute Collective, a contemporary choral ensemble founded by producer Hughie Gavin. In the below video, Bock and the Collective are recording live at Waverly House in Margate, England.

“It was a real pleasure to work with the Institute Collective, we had a beautiful day meeting all of the singers, arrangers, and crew,” Bock said in a statement. “There was a very special energy whilst filming and the more we sang together, the better it got. I’m delighted to release this video and to have worked with such a talented bunch.”

Up next for Bock: She’s heading out on tour this month across the UK and Europe, with dates at the End Of The Road Festival in Dorset, England and Dun Laoghaire Folk Festival in Dublin, Ireland.

Watch Bock and the Institute Collective perform “Campervan” below.

Giant Palm is out now via Sub Pop/Memorials.