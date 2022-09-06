Octo Octa – “Stars & Water”

New Music September 6, 2022 12:47 PM By James Rettig
The legendary London nightclub Fabric has launched a label called Fabric Originals. Its first release is a split 12″ featuring new songs from Eris Drew and Octo Octa. The latter’s contribution is called “Stars & Water,” and it’s Maya Bouldry-Morrison’s first new song since last year’s She’s Callin EP, a wriggling and expansive dance track that acts as a response to Eris Drew’s A-side “Day After A Night With U.” Check out both below.

And here’s the Eris Drew track:

The “Day After A Night With U” b/w “Stars & Water” 12″ is available to pre-order now via Fabric Originals.

