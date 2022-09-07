Loraine James – “Choose To Be Gay (Femenine)”

Loraine James – “Choose To Be Gay (Femenine)”

Earlier in the summer, London producer Loraine James (who also performs as Whatever The Weather) announced Building Something Beautiful For Me, a tribute album that “reinterprets, reimagines, and responds” to the late minimalist composer Julius Eastman. We’ve already heard a lead single — “Maybe If I (Stay On It),” which riffs on Eastman’s “Stay On It” — and now we’re getting a follow-up. The seven-minute-long, ambient “Choose To Be Gay (Femenine)” riffs on Eastman’s sprawling “Femenine.”

In addition to prepping for the October release of Building Something Beautiful For Me, James has mapped out a string of tour dates hitting the UK, Europe, and parts of Japan. Listen to “Choose To Be Gay (Femenine)” and check those dates out below.

TOURDATES:
09/09 – Tilburg, Netherlands @ Draaimolen Festival
09/10 – Tilburg, Netherlands @ Draaimolen Festival (B2B w/ TSVI)
09/16 – Camp Kennybrook, New York @ Sustain-Release Festival
09/30 – Leipzig, Germany @ Balance Festival
10/02 – London, UK @ Queen Elizabeth Hall (Loraine James x LCO)
10/06 – Bologna, Italy @ Robot Festival
10/07 – Berlin, Germany @ Gretchen
10/14 – Krakow, Poland @ Unsound Festival
10/22 – Malmo, Sweden @ Ikonst
11/02 – Japan @ TBA
11/03 – Japan (as Whatever The Weather) @ TBA
11/04 – Japan @ TBA
11/05 – Japan (as Whatever The Weather) @ TBA
11/06 – Japan (as Whatever The Weather) @ TBA
11/12 – Barcelona, Spain @ Mira Festival (Live AV w/ Alessandra Leone)
11/18 – Bern, Switzerland @ Saint Ghetto Festival
12/01 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

Building Something Beautiful For Me is out 10/7 via Phantom Limb.

