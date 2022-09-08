Alex G – “Miracles”
In a few weeks, Philly indie staple Alex G will release a new album, God Save The Animals. He’s already shared best songs of the week contender “Blessing,” “Runner” — which he recently performed for his late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — and “Cross The Sea.” Now, Alex is back with another album preview. It’s a plodding, twangy number called “Miracles,” and it features violinist Molly Germer on strings. Listen to “Miracles” below.
God Save The Animals is out 9/23 via Domino.