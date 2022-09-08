Alex G – “Miracles”

Chris Maggio

New Music September 8, 2022 10:08 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Alex G – “Miracles”

Chris Maggio

New Music September 8, 2022 10:08 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

In a few weeks, Philly indie staple Alex G will release a new album, God Save The Animals. He’s already shared best songs of the week contender “Blessing,” “Runner” — which he recently performed for his late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — and “Cross The Sea.” Now, Alex is back with another album preview. It’s a plodding, twangy number called “Miracles,” and it features violinist Molly Germer on strings. Listen to “Miracles” below.

God Save The Animals is out 9/23 via Domino.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Chris Pine Denies Harry Styles Spat On Him At Drama-Filled Don’t Worry Darling Venice Premiere

3 days ago 0

Modest Mouse Announce The Lonesome Crowded West 25th Anniversary Tour

3 days ago 0

Old Hudson Mohawke Song Goes Viral From TikToks Mocking Redditor’s Sex Playlist

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me” (Feat. RikRok)

2 days ago 0

Watch Roxy Music Kick Off Their Reunion Tour In Toronto

19 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest