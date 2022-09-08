Right now, Tegan And Sara have a whole lot going on — a memoir, a TV adaptation of that memoir, a new album. Last night, the two twins were on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The duo did musical-guest duties on the show, and they also had a chance to sit down and talk to Seth Meyers about all the other stuff that they’re doing.

Next month, Tegan And Sara’s Crybaby album will come out just one week after High School, the TV series based on their memoir, begins airing. On Seth Meyers, the sisters played “Yellow,” the surging and bittersweet lead single from the new album. Tegan And Sara know how to write a hook, and they sounded huge and heartfelt together.

Before the performance, Seth Meyers got to learn something that a whole lot of music critics already knew: Both Tegan and Sara are totally charming in interviews, especially when they’re making fun of each other. For me, the most interesting part of the interview came when they talked about casting twin sisters Railey and Seazynn Gilliland as their own high-school selves, which must be a wild thing to experience. Apparently, Tegan And Sara discovered the actors on TikTok: “The algorithm gave them to us.” They also admitted that the actors didn’t exactly have a lot of previous experience: “They’re not actors. They were not musicians. They did have a lot of likes on TikTok — like, millions of likes.” (They go on to say that the Gilliland sisters did go through acting and music lessons.) Below, watch the performance and the interview.

Crybaby is out 10/21 on Mom + Pop. High School debuts 10/14 on Amazon’s Freevee service.