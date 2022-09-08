PJ Harvey Announces B-Sides, Demos & Rarities Box Set

News September 8, 2022 10:31 AM By James Rettig
For the last few years, PJ Harvey has been reissuing all of her albums, and those reissues often came along with previously unreleased demos and other material. She’s capping off that project with a collection of B-Sides, Demos And Rarities, which will be released on November 4. It includes 59 tracks, many of them previously unavailable digitally or physically, with a handful that are totally unreleased. The B-Sides, Demos And Rarities collection will be available in 6xLP, 3xCD, and digital versions.

Today, an EP has been released from the project that features unreleased demos of “Dry” and “Missed,” plus “Somebody’s Down, Somebody’s Name,” which was previously available on a limited-edition B-sides CD for 1995’s To Bring You My Love. Listen to those below.

B-sides, Demos, And Rarities is out 11/4 via UMe/Island. Pre-order and more details here.

