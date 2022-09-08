Bibio – “Off Goes The Light”

New Music September 8, 2022 10:52 AM By James Rettig
0

Bibio – “Off Goes The Light”

New Music September 8, 2022 10:52 AM By James Rettig
0

Stephen Wilkinson has announced a new Bibio album, his tenth overall, with the clever title BIB10. It’s his follow-up to 2019’s Ribbons. “My influences for studio production mostly come from the 60s, 70s, and 80s where the craft was very different – getting a more polished sound, without ironing the humanity out of it, was part of the ethos,” Bibio said in a statemet, continuing:

I became more obsessed than ever with guitars in the last few years, particularly vintage guitars. This album is an ode to guitar in a very different way, with the guitars more like building blocks of a larger structure, and the subtle variations and differences with each guitar’s tone and color make the album more nuanced. I don’t think of it as a guitar album per se, but I feel the foundation to all of the tracks is guitar.

Listen to lead single “Off Goes The Light” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Off Goes The Light”
02 “Potion”
03 “Sharratt”
04 “Rain And Shine”
05 “S.O.L.” (Feat. Oliver St Louis)
06 “Cinnamon Cinematic”
07 “Even More Excuses”
08 “A Sanctimonious Song”
09 “Lost Somewhere”
10 “Phonograph”
11 “Fools” (Feat. Oliver St. Louis)

BIB10 is out 10/21 via Warp. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Chris Pine Denies Harry Styles Spat On Him At Drama-Filled Don’t Worry Darling Venice Premiere

3 days ago 0

Modest Mouse Announce The Lonesome Crowded West 25th Anniversary Tour

3 days ago 0

Old Hudson Mohawke Song Goes Viral From TikToks Mocking Redditor’s Sex Playlist

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me” (Feat. RikRok)

2 days ago 0

Watch Roxy Music Kick Off Their Reunion Tour In Toronto

18 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest