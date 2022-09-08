Stephen Wilkinson has announced a new Bibio album, his tenth overall, with the clever title BIB10. It’s his follow-up to 2019’s Ribbons. “My influences for studio production mostly come from the 60s, 70s, and 80s where the craft was very different – getting a more polished sound, without ironing the humanity out of it, was part of the ethos,” Bibio said in a statemet, continuing:

I became more obsessed than ever with guitars in the last few years, particularly vintage guitars. This album is an ode to guitar in a very different way, with the guitars more like building blocks of a larger structure, and the subtle variations and differences with each guitar’s tone and color make the album more nuanced. I don’t think of it as a guitar album per se, but I feel the foundation to all of the tracks is guitar.

Listen to lead single “Off Goes The Light” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Off Goes The Light”

02 “Potion”

03 “Sharratt”

04 “Rain And Shine”

05 “S.O.L.” (Feat. Oliver St Louis)

06 “Cinnamon Cinematic”

07 “Even More Excuses”

08 “A Sanctimonious Song”

09 “Lost Somewhere”

10 “Phonograph”

11 “Fools” (Feat. Oliver St. Louis)

BIB10 is out 10/21 via Warp. Pre-order it here.