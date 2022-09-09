Stream Rosalía’s Deluxe Motomami With Bonus Tracks

New Music September 9, 2022 10:10 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Stream Rosalía’s Deluxe Motomami With Bonus Tracks

New Music September 9, 2022 10:10 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Back in March, Rosalía released her long-awaited new LP Motomami, and it’s easily one of the best albums of the year. (We put Motomami at #2 on our half-year list, and I honestly think we might’ve underrated it.) Motomami is a brief and compact record, but we’re getting a longer, more sprawling version of the album today.

The deluxe edition of the album, entitled Motomami +, has just arrived. It features a lot of new tracks, some of which seem pretty standard. We get a remix of “Candy” that features the Puerto Rican reggaeton star Chencho Corleone. We get a live version of “La Fama.” We get the inclusion of “Despechá,” the single that Rosalía released after the album was already out. More importantly, though, we’re also getting four all-new Rosalía tracks: “Aislamiento,” “La Kilié,” “LAX,” and “Chiri.”

Those four new tracks don’t immediately stand out, the way some Rosalía songs do, and a couple of them are very short. But it’s still cool to hear her in song-sketch form, and the songs feature contributions from a bunch of big-deal musicians, including The-Dream, Michael Uzowuru, and longtime collaborator El Guincho. Listen to those four songs below.

While you’re at it, you might as well stream all of Motomami + below.

Motomami + is out now on Columbia.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Chris Pine Denies Harry Styles Spat On Him At Drama-Filled Don’t Worry Darling Venice Premiere

3 days ago 0

Watch Roxy Music Kick Off Their Reunion Tour In Toronto

1 day ago 0

Modest Mouse Announce The Lonesome Crowded West 25th Anniversary Tour

3 days ago 0

Old Hudson Mohawke Song Goes Viral From TikToks Mocking Redditor’s Sex Playlist

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me” (Feat. RikRok)

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest