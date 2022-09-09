Today, the eyes of the world have turned to London. That’s what I’ve heard, anyway. I’m not quite sure why that’s happening. My best guess: There’s a lot of cool experimental jazz coming out of that city lately. For instance: We’re about to get a new album from the Comet Is Coming! The London trio has always infused its jazz with rock and dance music, and they’re about to release the new LP Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam. We’ve already posted the early singles “Code” and “Lucid Dreamer,” and they’re both sick. Today, the group has also shared another new one called “Technicolour.” (You ever notice how British people spell the word “color” with a U? They’ve got all sorts of crazy traditions over there.)

“Technicolur” is a bugged-out electronic vamp that starts out intense and only becomes more so. It’s cool to hear synths and sequencers integrated so fluidly into jazz, and it’s even cooler to hear saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings and drummer Max Hallett absolutely going off. The track has a dystopian-freakout video from director Charlie Robins. Maybe this wasn’t the intent, but it neatly captures the feeling of suddenly being expected to care about a decaying monarchy. Check it out below.

Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam is out 9/23 on Impulse!