Mura Masa – “e-motions” (Feat. Erika de Casier)
The shapeshifting British producer Mura Masa will finally release his guest-heavy new album Demon Time next week, but first he’s sharing one last preview today. This time his collaborator of choice is Erika de Casier, the artful Danish R&B singer, who guests on a slinky, garage-inflected track called “e-motions.” Mura Masa’s Twitter bio includes the phrase “PinkPantheress stan account,” and even if that’s slightly ironic, there’s definitely a friendly resemblance to tracks like “Just For Me” and “I Must Apologise” in this one. Dig into it below.
Demon Time is out 9/16 on Polydor/Anchor Point.