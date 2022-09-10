Yesterday, the Afghan Whigs released a new album, How Do You Burn?, their first since 2017. Today, the beloved Ohio band appeared on CBS Saturday Morning, where they played a few album cuts: “A Line Of Shots” and “Please Baby Please.”

Frontman Greg Dulli also sat down for an interview where he spoke about How Do You Burn? and the death of Screaming Trees’ Mark Lanegan, who appears on the new album but passed away before it could be released. The File interviewee also spoke about his new LA bar Club TeeGee, the Twilight Singers, reuniting with the Whigs in 2011. Watch the interview and performances below.