Watch Afghan Whigs Play Two Songs On Saturday Sessions

News September 10, 2022 11:32 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch Afghan Whigs Play Two Songs On Saturday Sessions

News September 10, 2022 11:32 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Yesterday, the Afghan Whigs released a new album, How Do You Burn?, their first since 2017. Today, the beloved Ohio band appeared on CBS Saturday Morning, where they played a few album cuts: “A Line Of Shots” and “Please Baby Please.”

Frontman Greg Dulli also sat down for an interview where he spoke about How Do You Burn? and the death of Screaming Trees’ Mark Lanegan, who appears on the new album but passed away before it could be released. The File interviewee also spoke about his new LA bar Club TeeGee, the Twilight Singers, reuniting with the Whigs in 2011. Watch the interview and performances below.

Related

We’ve Got A File On You: Greg Dulli
Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Roxy Music Kick Off Their Reunion Tour In Toronto

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Outkast’s “Ms. Jackson”

2 days ago 0

Sex Pistols Comment On Death Of Queen Elizabeth

2 days ago 0

Miranda Lambert – “I’m Just An Old Chunk Of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be A Diamond Someday)” (Billie Joe Shaver Cover)

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Built To Spill When The Wind Forgets Your Name

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest