Next month, METZ are headed out on a tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. Today, they’re sharing two tracks: “Come On Down,” a brand-new one featuring IDLES frontman Joe Talbot, and “Heaven’s Gate,” which was previously only officially available on a radio station in the video game Cyberpunk 2077 under the pseudonym Blood And Ice.

“‘Come On Down’ was originally recorded during the Atlas Vending sessions but never fully finished,” METZ’s Alex Edkins said in a statement. “During the pandemic I really gravitated towards the idea of collaboration as a way to fill the void left by the loss of live music.” He continued:

I reached out to friends from far and wide in order to get that feeling of community that gigs provide. Joe Talbot (IDLES) is a longtime friend who METZ has shared the stage with many, many times, and this song was a very natural and fun way to catch up with him and do something positive with our time off the road.

Talbot said: “METZ have been a band we’ve looked up to since they came into our lives and made things better. I will never forget the first time I saw them or any of the other times. Allowing me to sing with them is a gift and I hope you like it. I love it and I love them. Long live METZ.”

Listen to both “Come On Down” and “Heaven’s Gate” below.

TOUR DATES:

10/01 San Diego, CA @ The Mississippi Room at Lafayette Hotel – Livewire 30th Anniversary Show

10/13 Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

10/20 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit *

10/21 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage *

10/22 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

10/23 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

10/24 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

10/25 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall*

10/26 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

10/27 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *

10/29 Denton, TX @ No Coast Fest – Rubber Gloves

12/07 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar +

12/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom +

12/09 Oakland, CA @ The New Parish +

12/11 Seattle, WA @ Neumos +

12/12 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge *

12/15 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

12/16 Chicago, IL @ Metro *

^ w/ Spits + Deadbolt

* w/ Spiritual Cramp

+ w/ Kowloon Walled City

“Come On Down” & “Heaven’s Gate” are out now via Sub Pop.