Ever since Jordan Olds’ great video series Two Minutes To Late Night first started, Stephen Brodsky, longtime frontman of the great Boston band Cave In, was a regular. In fact, back when Two Minutes To Late Night was a parodic live talk show at Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus, Brodsky’s side project Mutoid Man was the house band. In the past couple of years, Brodsky has taken part in a lot of all-star video covers for the series. But Brodsky and Cave In have plenty of their own classics, and today, one of them gets the Two Minutes to Late Night cover treatment.

A few months ago, Two Minutes to Late Night kicked off a miniseries called Hardcore Summer, and it paid tribute to Botch, Deadguy, Converge, and Folly. Today, that series has returned as Hardcore Forever. (It’s after Labor Day, so I guess we can’t call it summer anymore.) This time around, Olds has rounded up a bunch of present-day hardcore monsters to cover “Moral Eclipse,” the opening banger from Cave In’s 1999 debut Until Your Heart Stops. Cave In have been through a bunch of different sounds over the years, but that first album, depending on who you ask, might be the best metalcore LP of all time.

For the cover, Bryan Garris, leader of Kentucky metalcore monsters Knocked Loose and the side project XweaponX, handles lead vocals. Taylor Young, maybe the best producer working in heavy music today, plays guitar and does some screaming, too. Young used to be in Nails, and you might also know him from God’s Hate, Twitching Tongues, and the solo death metal project ZOUS, among others. The other guitarist is Neeraj Kane, from the Hope Conspiracy and Hesitation Wounds. Jon Lhaubouet, of Vein and Living Weapon, plays bass. Incendiary’s Danny Lomeli plays drums. Together, this group of people does a pretty awesome job recreating the all-out ferocity of the Cave In original. Below, check out the cover and the original.

Check out the Two Minutes To Late Night website here. Cave In recently released the new album Heavy Pendulum, which kicks so much ass.