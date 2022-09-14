Fauness – “Hours”

Last month, Fauness — Best New Band Class Of 2019 — announced her debut full-length album, The Golden Ass, after a series of shorter releases. She shared “Mystery” from it at the time, and now she’s back with another single, “Hours,” a lilting track about how quickly time can pass.

“Hours is one of the few songs I’ve made where the lyrics were written after the music,” project mastermind Cora Gilroy-Ware said in a statement, continuing:

The pounding nature of the beat made me think of a clock ticking, which reminded me of how I always feel like I’m at war with time, wishing there were more hours, minutes, seconds in the day. I mind myself thinking, if only I could manipulate time, expand and contract it according to what I need and what is required of me. Time is bound up with pleasure, ie, more time to do things you enjoy. This pleasure is the first thing to be sacrificed as the capitalist order makes its cruel demands on our time. Some say time is just as precious as money, but sadly time doesn’t pay the bills.

The Golden Ass is out 10/28 via Cascine. Pre-order it here.