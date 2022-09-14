Hear Charly Bliss Members’ Theme Music For New True Crime Podcast Good Cult

New Music September 14, 2022 9:38 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Hear Charly Bliss Members’ Theme Music For New True Crime Podcast Good Cult

New Music September 14, 2022 9:38 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Good Cult is a new true-crime podcast from Kast Media. Over the course of six episodes, host River Donaghey is investigating Lifespring, a cult-like self-help seminar he grew up enmeshed in. According to promotional materials for the podcast, Lifespring was founded by John Hanley, a convicted felon and con artist turned self-styled New Age guru; his program attracted millions of committed participants, including Donaghey’s parents, but also led to dozens of lawsuits citing psychotic breaks and, in a few cases, deaths resulting from Hanley’s unorthodox methods.

The theme song for this show is by Spencer Fox and Sam Hendricks, members of the great Brooklyn pop-rock band Charly Bliss. It does not sound like Charly Bliss, though. It sounds like podcast music. As it should. Hear the theme song below, and check out the first episode of Good Cult here if you wish.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Citing His Michael Phelps Tweet, Prosecutors Win Ruling Against Young Thug In RICO Case

5 days ago 0

Sex Pistols Comment On Death Of Queen Elizabeth

6 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Crazy Town’s “Butterfly”

15 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Joe’s “Stutter” (Feat. Mystikal)

3 days ago 0

Nick Cave Explains How Fans Helped Him Cope With The Deaths Of His Sons

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest