Two years ago, the San Jose-based multi-instrumentalist Kathyrn Mohr released her debut As If, a record of meditative and low-key indie that she recorded entirely on her own. Next month, Mohr will follow As If with her new seven-song EP Holly. With this new record, Mohr didn’t record it alone. Instead, Madeline Johnston, the musician who records similarly zoned-out music under the name Midwife, produced the EP.

Kathryn Mohr and Midwife recorded Holly together in rural New Mexico, and Mohr says that the setting “quieted the thoughts in my mind, replaced them with roadrunners and wind storms.” She’s just shared the new song “Stranger,” a lovely track that sounds blissed-out and depressive at the same time. It’s like space-flight slowcore. Below, listen to “Stranger” and check out the Holly tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “____(a)”

02 “Stranger”

03 “Red”

04 “Holly”

05 “____(b)”

06 “Glare Valley”

07 “Nin Jiom”

The Holly EP is out 10/21 on the Flenser.