Back in March, English phenom Nilüfer Yanya released her sophomore album, PAINLESS, one of the best of the year so far. Today, she’s back with a crackling cover of PJ Harvey’s classic “Rid Of Me.” “‘Rid of Me’ haunted me for many years after I first heard it, but in a comforting kind of way, like I knew it was always there for me,” she said in a statement. “It comes across defiant, alien and twisted, but it is a perfect song. I actually think it’s very romantic despite what some of the lyrics get at.” Listen below.

PAINLESS is out now via ATO Records.