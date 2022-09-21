Nilüfer Yanya – “Rid Of Me” (PJ Harvey Cover)

Back in March, English phenom Nilüfer Yanya released her sophomore album, PAINLESS, one of the best of the year so far. Today, she’s back with a crackling cover of PJ Harvey’s classic “Rid Of Me.” “‘Rid of Me’ haunted me for many years after I first heard it, but in a comforting kind of way, like I knew it was always there for me,” she said in a statement. “It comes across defiant, alien and twisted, but it is a perfect song. I actually think it’s very romantic despite what some of the lyrics get at.” Listen below.

PAINLESS is out now via ATO Records.

