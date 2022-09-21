You remember Paula Cole. She doesn’t wanna wait for our lives to be over! Cole made a big splash upon arrival in the late ’90s. She landed a couple of big hits and won the Best New Artist Grammy in 1998 — a victory that was its own kind of curse. Cole has been working steadily ever since, and she came out with an album called American Quilt. Today, Cole has teamed up with Americana giant Jason Isbell and former Civil Wars member John Paul White for a new benefit release.

Cole just came out with For The Birds, a new two-song single that’ll benefit the National Audubon Society. She hadn’t met Jason Isbell or John Paul White before asking them to collaborate with her, but they make a natural trio. On the lead song “Mother, Son And Holy Ghost,” Cole shares harmonies with Isbell and White. In a press release, Cole says that the song is “about a man who has lost his wife and child. The song describes his lonely landscape, his attempts to fill the void. Of course, a tight grip is futile. He must come to terms with loss in order to be fully alive.” Check it out below.

The For The Birds single also includes “Ricochet,” a song that Paula Cole wrote and recorded with John Paul White. You can hear that one below.

For The Birds is out now, and it’ll be available on vinyl this fall; you can pre-order it here.