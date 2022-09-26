Earlier this year, the experimental London rock Band To Watch caroline released their self-titled debut album. Today, ahead of their upcoming first North American tour dates, they’ve shared a cover of Claire Rousay’s “Peak Chroma,” which appears on last year’s A Softer Focus — Rousay will open for caroline at their New York City show.

“claire rousay’s work has been a source of inspiration for us over the past two years,” the band shared in a statement, continuing:

Recording this version of ‘peak chroma’ has been a way to explore our shared obsession with the incidental and improvisatory. The first half is a collage of improvisations performed in our studio (with saxophone by our friend Nathan Pigott) and the second half was recorded over a very hot three days in August when we stayed in Casper’s grandad’s house in Sussex. He had died recently and the house was almost completely empty. The home is perched right on the edge of the sea and we swam every morning.

Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

09/29 Toronto, ON @ Long Boat Hall

09/30 Montreal, QC @ POP Montreal at La Sala Rossa

10/01 Portland, ME @ Space 538

10/02 Boston, MA @ The Rockwell

10/04 Washington, DC @ Rhizome

10/05 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

caroline is out now via Rough Trade.