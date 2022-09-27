This week, UK rapper (and Stereogum Artist To Watch) Shygirl will release her long-awaited debut album Nymph. We’ve heard a handful of singles already, including “Firefly,” “Come For Me,” “Coochie (a bedtime story),” and “Nike.” Well, now there’s one more album cut to hear before Nymph drops on Friday. Shygirl’s latest is a steamy, flute-accented song called “Shlut,” which also has a music video directed by Diana Kunst.

Like its predecessors, “Shlut” contains a cheeky title. It’s dead s(h)erious about getting lusty, though: Over a constantly shifting, clicking backing beat, Shygirl asks a lover, “Is it so bad to just like to be touched?” Not at all. Listen and watch below.

Nymph is out 9/30 on Because Music.