Shygirl – “Nike”

New Music September 1, 2022 12:40 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Later this month, the UK club-rap futurist Shygirl, a 2020-vintage Stereogum Artist To Watch, will release her long-awaited full-length debut Nymph. Shygirl has already shared the early singles “Firefly,” “Come For Me,” and “Coochie (a bedtime story).” Today, she’s shared one last single before the album arrives.

Shygirl recorded her new track “Nike” with producers Mura Masa and Oscar Sheller. (It’s not her first time working with Mura Masa; she and Channel Tres just appeared on his single “hollaback bitch.”) On “Nike,” Shygirl gets breathy and horny over a minimal, insinuating track. You’ll figure out why it’s called “Nike” pretty quickly. Shygirl performs Nike in a new COLORS video, and you can hear the song and check out the performance below.

Nymph is out 9/30 on Because Music.

