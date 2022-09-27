Tegan And Sara – “I Can’t Grow Up”

Eluvier Acosta

New Music September 27, 2022 10:35 AM By James Rettig
0

Tegan And Sara – “I Can’t Grow Up”

Eluvier Acosta

New Music September 27, 2022 10:35 AM By James Rettig
0

Tegan And Sara have a new album on the way — and a new TV show and a new graphic novel. Crybaby, the album part of that equation, is out on October 21, and so far we’ve heard “Fucking Up What Matters,” “Yellow,” and “Faded Like A Feeling” from it. Today, the twins are back with another single, “I Can’t Grow Up,” which they say is a “snotty nosed pop song about not being able to grow out of bad habits in relationships.”

Sara Quin said the track “was musically inspired by Chicago band Dehd and their album Flower Of Devotion,” adding: “The song started on bass, an instrument I’d never written with until Crybaby, and I was channeling a little bit of Emily Kempf from Dehd, and Peter Hook from New Order. My partner had traveled back to the U.S., after a year of being stuck in Canada during the pandemic, and I was enjoying late nights alone writing music and singing full tilt in the basement.”

Check it out below.

Crybaby is out 10/21 via Mom + Pop.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Santigold Cancels Tour, Shares Letter About Harsh Reality For Touring Artists

24 hours ago 0

Neil Young Takes A Shot At Beck’s “Old Man” Cover Appearing In An NFL Commercial

13 hours ago 0

Roger Waters Posts Open Letter To Putin After Poland Cancels His Concerts Over Ukraine Comments

1 day ago 0

A$AP Rocky Apologizes For Rolling Loud NYC Set, Brings Out GloRilla

2 days ago 0

Aphex Twin Releases Sample Matching App

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest