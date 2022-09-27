Amandla Stenberg Releases Bodies Bodies Bodies-Inspired Track “Alice”

Amandla Stenberg, one of the stars of the A24 horror movie Bodies Bodies Bodies, also dabbles in music from time to time — she’s covered Mac DeMarco and sang in the Dear Evan Hansen movie. Today, she’s put out a new song called “Alice,” which was inspired by the character played by comedian Rachel Sennott in the film. The track is being released today to coincide with Bodies Bodies Bodies‘ arrival on video-on-demand services. The movie also features a new track by Charli XCX. Check out “Alice” below.