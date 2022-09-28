Louis Cole – “Dead Inside Shuffle”

New Music September 28, 2022 10:03 AM By Rachel Brodsky
Next month, LA indie-jazz/funk enthusiast Louis Cole will release his new album Quality Over Opinion. So far, he’s released a handful of songs from the record, including “Let It Happen,” “Not Needed Anymore,” and “I’m Tight.” Now, Cole is back with another album cut called “Dead Inside Shuffle.” With lyrics like “Dead inside but life’s still moving” laid across a horn-accented, jaunty beat, “Dead Inside Shuffle” sounds reminiscent of Pharrell’s “Happy,” only not at all wedding-reception generic.

“This album is a representation of me trying to make the best, most powerful and listenable music I can. For myself and also others,” Cole says of Quality Over Opinion. “There is no continuous thread of a story on this album, each song expresses its own moment in my life and time,” he continues. “I was inspired by joy, pain and the constant mission to pull something out of life around me.”

Listen to “Dead Inside Shuffle” below.

TOUR DATES:
10/19 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *
10/20 — Eugene OR @ Sessions Music Hall +
10/21 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall +
10/22 — Seattle, WA @ Earshot Jazz at The Town Hall
10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour *
12/05 – Nagoya, JP @ Nagoya Club Quattro ^
12/06 — Osaka, JP @ Umeda Club Quattro ^
12/07 — Tokyo, JP @ Shibuya O-East ^

+ with Makaya McCraven
*with Genevieve Artadi
^Louis Cole Big Band show

Quality Over Opinion is out 10/14 via Brainfeeder.

