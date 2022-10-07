David Bowie had his Berlin trilogy. Neil Young had his crazy Geffen eighties. In 2002, Dan Bejar was in his Spain period, hiding out from the pressures of his other band, the New Pornographers, whose 2000 debut Mass Romantic had garnered international acclaim. Up until that point, Bejar had released contemplative, if verbose, folk-rock as Destroyer. But with indie rock royalties in tow, Bejar felt comfortable absconding to the Iberian Peninsula, stretching out a bit and, in his words, “just doing whatever the fuck I wanted.” He was “following [his] muse,” he later told Spin, and apparently, his muse led him to a sprawling, 70-minute album about a disenchanted evening.

This Night, released 20 years ago this Saturday, was a 15-song last call for a certain kind of rock ‘n’ roll purist and a crossroads for Destroyer. Bejar tasted fame and found it to be bittersweet. His previous record, 2001’s Streethawk: A Seduction, was praised for its bright guitar melodies. But Bejar, never one to make the same album twice, rebounded with loose, jangly arrangements and gauzier vocals for his follow-up. The opening title track hints, as much as any of Bejar’s indecipherable poetry, at the disillusionment born from years of watching indie rock stardom from the outside:

They led us on

They said it would be yours

Tear down the borders, stop patrolling the shores

Let us in

From the lips of a Canadian songwriter who fled North America just before the War On Terror, it’s easy to read this as a literal indictment of Bush-era immigration policy. But taken with the rest of the song’s narrative — a failed opera, a decade in Vancouver’s gritty Eastside, tamed wildcats — the lyrics read like an attack on cultural gatekeepers and a weary promise to keep creating art outside of their airtight castle walls. It’s a fitting introduction to an album that takes a leisurely, meandering pace through Bejar’s neuroses, one that could care less about winning over skeptics.