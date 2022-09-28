Back in June, Ciara released her first new single of 2022: “Jump.” Now, Ciara is back with another new offering, the sunshiny “Better Thangs” featuring Summer Walker. It stands to reason that both tracks could appear on Ciara’s forthcoming eighth studio album, the follow-up to 2019’s Beauty Marks.

In a statement about “Better Thangs,” Ciara called her new song “a feel-good R&B anthem for elevating every aspect of your life” that’s “meant to bring joy while inspiring the continuous evolution of one’s self.”

Of working with Walker, Ciara said: “I have so much respect for my girl Summer and it’s fitting to have her on the record because we connect on so many levels, from where we come from, to our journeys and our mission to inspire other people to go after what they deserve in life… better thangs!”

Listen below.