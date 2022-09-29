Téo Acosta is reforesting a 2.5-acre plot in California’s Mojave Desert. What’s helping to fund the project? Metal.

“I’ve never seen making metal as a way to make money,” Acosta writes in an email, explaining his decision. “For me, it has always been reactionary and a form of art therapy. It’s cathartic to scream about things that are upsetting. I can’t remember the exact moment when it clicked, but it just felt right. I think we had the land for a few months before I had the idea. I’m already selling music on Bandcamp as my band Verminlord. Why not put those sales towards buying native seeds and saplings?”

Acosta’s idea evolved into Forest Summoner, “the first GREEN METAL label,” per the label’s Bandcamp bio. Everything the project earns “[goes] towards planting wildflowers and trees in Antelope Valley, CA.”

This year, Forest Summoner has released one album, Archaic Earth’s Carnelian Moon, and three compilations timed for the seasons. The most recent, Autumn Equinox Compilation 2022, features tracks from Arecaceae, Blackbraid, Despair Eternal, Hearth, Mycorrhizal, and Verminlord. It follows the well-received Summer Solstice Compilation 2022, which collected songs from Feminazgûl and Botanist, among others, and helped broaden Forest Summoner’s profile.

“The Summer Solstice Compilation was our most successful release to date,” Acosta writes. “I have been a huge fan of Feminazgûl and Botanist for years. After releasing the Yuletide and dungeon synth compilations, I finally had the courage to reach out to both bands individually. Eventually, the stars aligned, and they both donated music to the label. The Summer Solstice comp has bands from across the world. I love listening to new black metal and made it a point to reach out to smaller bands that had similar left-leaning political views as me. Iravu from Malaysia, Willow Tea from Germany, Oakfather from Washington, End’s Embrace from Arizona. It was a planetary effort.”

Halfway Across the planet, epically bombastic melo band Brymir is also making an effort. “Herald of Aegir,” the ludicrously catchy lead single from the Finnish quintet’s fifth album, the Napalm Records-released Voices In The Sky, is about a familiar Black Market topic: fishing. The twist is that Brymir is concerned with sustainability. “Protecting our environment should be on the very top of our minds,” singer Viktor Gullichsen writes in an email, “but as there are so many other devastating crises playing out currently, I wanted to make some noise and remind listeners about what’s happening to our precious waters.”

Voices In The Sky is a fascinating peek at Brymir’s evolution, showcasing a metal band’s expanding awareness as it becomes more popular. “As an artist’s reach grows, I think it’s important to take a stand whenever possible,” Gullichsen explains. “I believe most heavy metal fans are aware of the environmental issues we face, but there is huge power in empowering the message with high-energy music like extreme metal. We discuss environmental issues but also touch on other issues, like the cesspit of corruption social media has become and the war in Ukraine.”

That Brymir can discuss these issues without sounding heavy-handed is a testament to its soaring hooks. Gullichsen concurs: “The chorus melody of ‘Herald Of Aegir’ is one of the catchiest on the album, so it is perfect for carrying one of the most important messages.” And that’s the thing. While Brymir always possessed that earworm potential, it’s now delivering songs with a different payload. 2019’s Wings of Fire, also a pretty catchy record, focused more on the self. Voices in the Sky expands the scope. In a way, the difference between the two is like growing up.

“When I wrote lyrics for Wings of Fire, I was struggling with personal issues, and these matters formed the basis for the lyrics then,” Gullichsen recalls. “But this time, the problems our world faces were on my mind constantly, and perhaps as I grow older, these problems simply outweigh my personal ones. It’s difficult to explore my own grievances as the world burns around me.”

If you feel like a lot of metal lately is consumed by the world burning around it, you’re probably right. There are 257 bands in Encyclopaedia Metallum with lyrical theme tags of either “climate” or “environment.” 38 percent of those bands were formed in the 2010s. The 2020s are trending on a similar bands-per-year formation rate. And, considering how spotty the lyrical theme(s) data is, that’s probably only scratching the surface.

Of course, environmentalism has been a core metal lyrical theme for a long time. Debatable antecedents exist, but, following the rise of thrash, explicitly stated environmental concerns started regularly creeping into lyrics of bands in the more political-minded styles.

Metallica’s “Blackened:”

Blackened is the end, winter it will send

Throwing all you see, into obscurity

Death of Mother Earth, never a rebirth

Evolution’s end, never will it mend

DRI’s “Acid Rain:”

Will our children look back with hatred or despair

At a generation of idiots who just didn’t care

About the fossil fuel fumes and the aerosol sprays

That put holes in the ozone and let in the rays

Napalm Death’s “Make Way!:”

Then we’ll dump our shit

Onto a poisoned land

Where poisoned food

Feeds poisoned minds

And on and on. This focus on the environment has continued into the modern era. Cattle Decapitation is often cited, as are Gojira and Wolves In The Throne Room. You even see the odd journal paper every now and then that examines heavy metal’s efficacy for spurring change. “This paper builds a bridge between heavy metal music, complexity theory and sustainability science to show the potential of the (auditory) arts to inform different aspects of complex systems of people and nature,” David G. Angeler wrote in the abstract for 2016’s “Heavy metal music meets complexity and sustainability science.”

But, despite its growing commonality, there’s still something powerful in seeing the message in media you already find resonant. One of the songs that hits closer to home these days is by mincecore legends Agathocles. The Belgian band took a nihilistic approach on “Forced Pollutions,” echoing the helplessness climate change triggers. “No one can help/ ‘Cause we are rotting/ And that’s our fault/ So enjoy the decay.”

Forest Summoner and Brymir aren’t content to enjoy the decay. Téo Acosta is making a difference by literally getting his hands dirty. Brymir is planting seeds of a different sort by explaining the nuances of responsible fishing in metal interviews, not a platform typically known for nuanced policy discussion. The point is, these actions aren’t heavy metal escapism. They’re real. And Forest Summoner and Brymir aren’t alone. It’s real for a lot of artists now.

“We’ve observed over the past couple of years, especially in this country, that people were becoming so obsessed with the pandemic and the politics that they forgot that the planet is on fire,” Satan’s Steve Ramsey said to Metal Underground about that English band’s new album, Earth Infernal. “We just thought we’d remind them.”

And the reminders are popping up in all metal styles, some more forcefully than others. Four bands have referenced Glenn Albrecht’s “solastalgia,” “the distress that is produced by environmental change impacting on people while they are directly connected to their home environment,” in their song titles. Two are black metal, the other two are death metal. One is Kryatjurr Of Desert Ahd, an Australian raw black metal band that released two records this year, Unbearable Nightmares Of Heat And Desertification and Ecological Grief – Relentless Visions Of Fire And Aridification. They both sound like an uncontained wildfire devouring the landscape. The recurring panting dog samples are the most relatable and legitimately unnerving element. They’re a glimpse at a potentially unbearable future that won’t spare most living things, even dogs, even metalheads.

“I think metal is a great place to explore anger and frustration,” Acosta explains when asked whether metal is a suitable conduit to explore environmentalism, “and I’m fucking pissed about how the world is ignoring the climate crisis. I think metal is absolutely the right place to be exploring and highlighting these ideas. I just don’t get it. We have one planet Earth. Why is everyone so cool with destroying it?”

Before Forest Summoner, Téo Acosta was destroying himself. “I was killing myself juggling three freelance jobs trying to break into the animation industry,” he writes about his early years after moving to Los Angeles in 2018. Through hard work, stability came, but Acosta “felt pretty empty.” Something was missing.

The concrete horizon of Los Angeles was far different from where Acosta was raised, “up in Upstate New York right on the Hudson River.” “My mother spent a lot of time turning our empty backyard into a vibrant green paradise in the poor town I’m from,” he remembers. That land was “the first trees I knew by name, the smell of summer thunderstorms, and long snowy winters.”

Three thousand miles to the west, Acosta’s new home was rebuffing that same kind of relationship. “Living in the tree-less sprawl of LA, I felt very disconnected from the Earth.” Detached and empty, he needed direction. And then, the pandemic happened.

“When everything stopped so suddenly, it really forced me to look inward and question what I wanted from life,” Acosta recalls. Tired of being bound in a tiny apartment and still mulling over that question, Acosta and his girlfriend sojourned to Death Valley to engage in Acosta’s hobby, astrophotography. The two set up at Zabriskie Point in the early morning and caught a “once in a lifetime two-hour meteor shower in 99 F weather.” Acosta didn’t want to call it a sign, but it did inspire something. “I fell in love with the desert and knew I wanted to commit to staying in and helping California.”

Acosta turned his sights to “vacant lots for sale on the edges of LA County out in the western-most edge of the Mojave Desert.” Soon enough, he found the right spot. “We drove out on the weekend to the site, and I was so charmed by it.” It was 2.5 acres, a couple miles out from a small town. A place to help the desert as a fellow inhabitant.

“This is as good a place as any to talk about land acknowledgment,” Acosta writes. “I live in Los Angeles on Tongva land. Our reforestation project is on Serrano land taken from the Maarrênga’yam. This is stolen land taken from the indigenous people of California through 200 years of colonization and white supremacy. I will forever be a guest, but I hope to be a welcomed one.”

One of the people who has helped Acosta in his endeavor is Nicholas Hummingbird, who Acosta describes as a “native plant expert in LA, [who] teaches online classes about California native plants, their use, and how they could save us against climate change.”

“Indigenous people are the least consulted group — we are a true minority in our own land — just a couple of million people in over 400 million people,” Hummingbird said to Jennifer Jewell on a 2017 episode of the podcast Cultivating Place: Conversations on Natural History & the Human Impulse to Garden. “So you think about the human history of our genocide and marginalization, and then you think about the environment, and you think how do these things correlate and we are the human translation of the environment. We have rivers, lakes, streams, plants, animals, and mountains, and all of those things have a story. They teach you about place, they teach you about history and morals and values and adherence and respect and love and admiration for them.”

Acosta has respect and admiration for Hummingbird. “He has been an incredible mentor and friend through this project. We were definitely stumbling at the beginning, but with his guidance on plant propagation and care, our plants have had a massive increase in survival rate.”

During the warmer months, of which there are many, Acosta travels to his plot early. “During the summer, to beat the heat, we try to get out there by 8am. It’s usually in the 100s by noon, so they’re very short days. We roll in, check on the health of our friends, give ’em a bunch of water, and then drive back to LA. Native plants to the Mojave are generally summer-dormant. They shed their leaves to help lessen the burn from the sun. At the end of summer, we started to prune the shrubs to help them against the upcoming fall and winter winds.”

Still, this is the desert, an unforgiving habitat teeming with competing creatures trying to survive. “This project is entirely DIY and out of pocket,” Acosta writes. “I learn best through doing. We have learned how to better protect our saplings and young plants, but we’ve lost a lot of plants to the local jackrabbits, desert rats, lizards, and other critters. I don’t feel too bad about it, though. If they needed a snack, who am I to stop them? When we planted prickly pear and beavertail cactus, they got eaten up so fast. Guess it’s a favorite.”

In Finland, Viktor Gullichsen is trying to protect one of his favorite activities, ensuring that something so important to the nation’s heritage is still accessible to future generations. Naturally, as this is the grand internet age of reply-guy doofuses, the preemptive strawman challenge to the metal singer is something like, “Why are you singing about fishing on ‘Herald Of Aegir’? Do you think that’s going to change anything?” Gullichsen’s in-depth rebuttal covers a greater area than Finland’s 187,888 lakes.

I sing about the subject simply because I enjoy (responsible) fishing and I want to continue to do so — and hopefully, my potential future offspring might have a chance to experience it like I have. There are so many interconnected issues here and a much wider dialogue needs to be had concerning pollution, industrial fishing and industrial development around bodies of water. I hope that “Herald of Aegir” might provoke some thought and encourage people to look into these matters affecting whole ecosystems, such as fish breeding. Fishing and breeding fish en masse produces affordable food and income for millions but has a devastating effect on aquatic life. Hydroelectric dams provide green energy, which is amazing, but the drawdown is that many species are becoming threatened as their natural habitats are altered. We need long-term solutions and they need to come from the top level — governments and industry leaders. These are very hard issues to solve as there are conflicting interests, and I hope for more discussion around these issues.

This sort of diplomatic answer exploring the issues from all sides is Gullichsen’s stock and trade. But he still feels the immense irritation of this current moment. “What makes me frustrated is how responsibility for environmental issues seems to fall on us, the common people, as official regulation lags behind. We need reform in fishing, farming, and industry, and much harsher punishment for industrial pollution. I currently feel that, sadly, environmental questions are going to be pushed further aside as the world struggles with several other crises that I think will get worse before they get any better. Nobody really cares about the environment when their life or livelihood is threatened by ‘more acute’ problems. I hope that humanity can resolve political strife quickly so that we can focus on these things that will define the rest of human history.”

Gullichsen has a friend in Téo Acosta on this front. “The major player in the destruction of the planet is corporate greed. One of the most frustrating pieces of propaganda is the idea that ‘it’s up to the individual’ to stop producing trash and using too much water. Corporations are allowed to dump so much toxic garbage into the ocean. It’s insane.”

This insanity is not lost on Gullichsen. “We are just guests here, and if we destroy our ability to live on this only known oasis for life in the Universe — nature will evolve and outlast us. I take somber comfort in the fact that, in the long run, nature prevails and humans will lose to our own greed and selFISHness.”

While it’s clear that Gullichsen also takes somber comfort in puns, he and Acosta are doing something to help turn the tides of climate change and using metal to do it. So, has this metallic pursuit of a better tomorrow provided either of them peace?

“Peace?” Acosta fires back. “No. It gives me purpose. It’s given me a connection to the land. It’s opened my eyes to how fucked things are. I think peace will come when my beard is white and touching the ground as I sit in the cool shade of a forest of full-grown desert trees I planted with my girlfriend all those years ago.” –Ian Chainey

RIP, Gord Kirchin. Kirchin appeared in the March and April columns last year, retelling the fantastic tale of Piledriver. But, of course, Kirchin was a lot more than ol’ Piley. He was a big personality with an even bigger heart. I enjoyed interviewing him, and he was incredibly gracious with his time. It was a trip connecting with him over Gentle Giant, of all things. He’ll be missed.

