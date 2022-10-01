Johnny Marr was the opening act at the Killers’ show last night at Madison Square Garden, where he reunited with former Smiths bassist Andy Rourke. Together, Rourke and Marr performed two Smiths classics: “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” and “How Soon Is Now?”

Marr and Rourke also famously reunited in 2013 at the Music Hall Of Williamsburg while Marr was promoting his first solo album The Messenger. Later in the evening at MSG, Marr got back onstage to join the Killers as they covered the Smiths’ “This Charming Man” and their own “Mr. Brightside.”

Watch some fan-shot footage from the evening below.

We got a mini-Smiths reunion at Madison Square Garden! Johnny Marr just brought up Andy Rourke for There Is A Light That Never Goes Out@mainlyoasis pic.twitter.com/irPi6lNR5L — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) October 1, 2022

Johnny Marr’s Setlist:

01 “Armatopia”

02 “Panic” (The Smiths song)

03 “Night And Day”

04 “Spirit Power And Soul”

05 “Getting Away With It” (Electronic song)

06 “Easy Money”

07 “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” (The Smiths song) (with Andy Rourke)

08 “How Soon Is Now?” (The Smiths song) (with Andy Rourke)

The Killers Setlist:

01 “My Own Soul’s Warning”

02 “Enterlude”

03 “When You Were Young”

04 “Jenny Was A Friend of Mine”

05 “Smile Like You Mean It”

06 “Shot At The Night”

07 “Cody”

08 “Human”

09 “Spaceman”

10 “Somebody Told Me”

11 “boy”

12 “Pressure Machine”

13 “A Dustland Fairytale”

14 “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” (Ewan MacColl & Peggy Seeger cover)

15 “Runaways”

16 “Read My Mind”

17 “Dying Breed”

18 “Caution” (Rut intro)

19 “All These Things That I’ve Done”

ENCORE:

20 “The Man”

21 “This Charming Man” (The Smiths cover) (with Johnny Marr)

22 “Mr. Brightside” (with Johnny Marr) (50/50)