Watch The 1975 Perform “Happiness” & “I’m In Love With You” On Jools Holland

News October 1, 2022 5:42 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch The 1975 Perform “Happiness” & “I’m In Love With You” On Jools Holland

News October 1, 2022 5:42 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

In about two weeks, the 1975 will release their new album Being Funny In A Foreign Language. In the lead-up, they’ve performed two album singles — “Happiness” and “I’m In Love With You” — on BBC’s Later… With Jools Holland. It’s particularly fun to watch the band play “Happiness,” which Matty Healy has described as “us having fun,” because they really do look like they’re letting loose and enjoying themselves here. Come for Healy’s suit-and-tie waist shimmy, stay for the funky bass line and sax solo.

Being Funny In A Foreign Language is out 10/14 on Dirty Hit.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Rough Week For Beck

3 days ago 0

Dave Navarro Skipping Jane’s Addiction/Smashing Pumpkins Tour Due To Long COVID

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Jennifer Lopez’s “I’m Real” (Feat. Ja Rule)

2 days ago 0

14 Saturday Night Live Musical Guests That Performed Unreleased Songs

3 days ago 0

Coolio Dead At 59

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest