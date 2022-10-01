In about two weeks, the 1975 will release their new album Being Funny In A Foreign Language. In the lead-up, they’ve performed two album singles — “Happiness” and “I’m In Love With You” — on BBC’s Later… With Jools Holland. It’s particularly fun to watch the band play “Happiness,” which Matty Healy has described as “us having fun,” because they really do look like they’re letting loose and enjoying themselves here. Come for Healy’s suit-and-tie waist shimmy, stay for the funky bass line and sax solo.

Being Funny In A Foreign Language is out 10/14 on Dirty Hit.