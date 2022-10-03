Arctic Monkeys Announce 2023 North American Arena Tour With Fontaines D.C.

Later this month, the handsome fuckers in the Arctic Monkeys will return with their new album The Car, and they’ve already shared the singles “There’d Better Big A Mirrorball” and “Body Paint.” Last week, the band played their first American shows in four years at LA’s Primavera Sound and Brooklyn’s Kings Theater, and they also hit The Tonight Show. Next year, a whole lot more Americans will get a chance to see the Arctic Monkeys live.

Next August, the Arctic Monkeys will head out on a full-scale month-long North American tour that’ll hit a whole lot of big venues. They’ve got a good opener, too: The fast-ascending Dublin post-punk band Fontaines D.C. Those two acts make a lot of sense together! That should be a fun night! Check out the North American dates below.

TOUR DATES:

8/25/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

8/27/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

8/29/23 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

8/30/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

9/02/23 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

9/03/23 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

9/05/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann *

9/07/23 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

9/08-09/23 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

9/11/23 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

9/12/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

9/15/23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

9/16/23 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

9/18/23 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

9/20/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena *

9/22/23 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

9/23/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum *

9/24/23 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

9/26/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

9/27/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

9/29/23 – Inglewood, CA @ The KIA Forum *

* with Fontaines D.C.

The Car is out 10/21 on Domino.