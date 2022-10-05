The Golden Dregs – “American Airlines”

The Golden Dregs – “American Airlines”

New Music October 5, 2022 9:47 AM By Chris DeVille
0

The Golden Dregs have signed to 4AD. Cornwall-born songwriter and producer Benjamin Woods has been working under this alter ego for almost a decade, deploying a gruff baritone in that Leonard Cohen/Matt Berninger/Stuart Staples mode over lush and thoughtful arrangements. “American Airlines,” the lead single from new album On Grace & Dignity, rolls ahead with understated warmth and beauty, buoyed by the convergence of piano, brass, and percussion. Woods voices a man on holiday in search of his best self, posing questions like “Is there a life inside you now?” and “What am I supposed to do?”

“Life is often lived waiting for the holiday and not really enjoying the here and now,” Woods writes. “It seems a strange pattern that we have.” Watch the dinomoves-directed video for “American Airlines” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Intro”
02 “American Airlines”
03 “How It Starts”
04 “Before We Fell From Grace”
05 “Not Even The Rain”
06 “Eulogy”
07 “Josephine”
08 “Vista”
09 “Sundown Lake”
10 “Beyond Reasonable Doubt”

On Grace & Dignity is out 2/10 on 4AD.

