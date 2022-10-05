Fever Ray is back — and, spiritually, so is the Knife. The first single in five years from Karin Dreijer’s solo project is co-produced by their brother Olof, making it the first new studio recording to involve both Dreijer siblings since the Knife’s 2014 Europa Europa collab “För Alla Namn Vi Inte Får Använda.” There’s no word regarding a follow-up to Fever Ray’s 2017 sophomore LP Plunge, but in the meantime “What They Call Us” is quite a statement in its own right.

The snaking, booming electronic pop track is marked by a passionate vocal performance from Karin Dreijer. “Did you hear what they call us? Did you hear what they said?” they bellow. “My plan was flexible/ Don’t get stuck anywhere.” The song comes with a video by director Martin Falck set at a going-away party in a dystopian modern office environment, which evolves into quite the rager. Visually it’s striking, but the music’s balance of brisk, nimble melody and thunderous rhythmic power is maybe even more impressive, especially with Dreijer so fully possessing the beat.

Watch the “What They Call Us” video below.