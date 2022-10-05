Sharon Van Etten recently wrapped up a blockbuster tour with Angel Olsen and Julien Baker, which started not long after she put out her latest album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong. Today, she’s announcing a deluxe edition of the album is on the way, featuring the previously released loosies “Porta” and “Used To It” plus two new tracks, “When I Die” and “Never Gonna Change.” She’s sharing the latter today.

“[It’s] about managing depression and anxiety in the midst of isolation,” Van Etten said in a statement. “Coping with recurring fears throughout adulthood, acknowledging that flaws, fears and triggers can’t be overcome, they are a constant part of one’s identiy to learn to be at peace with.”

Listen below.

The deluxe edition of We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong is out 11/11 via Jagjaguwar.