In August, Todd Rundgren announced a new, guest-heavy album called Space Force. It’s out in mid-October and features the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and new wave/synthpop icon Thomas Dolby. We’ve already heard opening track “Puzzle” featuring Adrian Belew, and today Rundgren is sharing “I’m Not Your Dog” featuring Dolby.

“I’ve known Thomas since before we were the two most famous musicians working in Silicon Valley,” Rundgren says of working with Dolby. “All he had was an MP3 demo, but I liked the song enough to do an entire restoration, sometimes replacing or shadowing instruments and vocals to restore the audio spectrum.”

Listen to “I’m Not Your Dog” below.

Space Force is out 10/14 on Cleopatra.