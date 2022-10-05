Circuit des Yeux & Claire Rousay – “Sculpting The Exodus (Rework)”
Just a couple of weeks after releasing the surprise album wouldn’t have to hurt, ambient musician Claire Rousay has announced another EP, Sunset Poem. It’s a collaborative project with Circuit des Yeux (Haley Fohr); the two artists rework three songs from Circuit des Yeux’s -io, which came out last fall. The full EP will be out October 20, and for now, Rousay and Circuit des Yeux are sharing the track “Sculpting The Exodus.”
“I found Claire Rousay’s music when we were all stuck inside for two years,” Circuit des Yeux says in a statement. “Her music kind of gave me the atmosphere of company in a solitary reality. It reminded me of the way I used to interact with music when I was a teenager. A room can become a whole ecosystem once the music is playing. Her deft ability to work with sound in a microscopic way is what makes this collaboration so successful.
“It was an honor to give Claire the stems of -io. The results are beguiling and immense, like watching lead pipes slowly melt into a metallic river.”
Hear Rousay and Circuit des Yeux’s reimagined “Sculpting The Exodus” below, and watch the two artists in conversation.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Vanishing”
02 “Sculpting The Exodus”
03 “Argument”
TOURDATES:
10/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
10/04 – Oslo, NO @ Bla
10/05 – Göteborg, SE @ FOLK
10/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ ALICE / Valby Kulturhus
10/08 – Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory
10/10 – Budapest, HU @ Turbina
10/11 – Vienna, AT @ Volkstheater
10/12 – Ljubljana @ Linhart Hall / Cankarjev dom
10/13 – Bologna, IT @ Freakout
10/14 – Grenoble, FR @ Le Ciel
10/18 – Madrid, ES @ Café Berlin
10/19 – Lisbon, PT @ Culturgest
10/20 – Braga, PT @ Gnration
10/21 – Espinho, PT @ Auditorio de Espinho
11/03 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
11/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works
Sunset Poem is out 10/20.