Just a couple of weeks after releasing the surprise album wouldn’t have to hurt, ambient musician Claire Rousay has announced another EP, Sunset Poem. It’s a collaborative project with Circuit des Yeux (Haley Fohr); the two artists rework three songs from Circuit des Yeux’s -io, which came out last fall. The full EP will be out October 20, and for now, Rousay and Circuit des Yeux are sharing the track “Sculpting The Exodus.”

“I found Claire Rousay’s music when we were all stuck inside for two years,” Circuit des Yeux says in a statement. “Her music kind of gave me the atmosphere of company in a solitary reality. It reminded me of the way I used to interact with music when I was a teenager. A room can become a whole ecosystem once the music is playing. Her deft ability to work with sound in a microscopic way is what makes this collaboration so successful.

“It was an honor to give Claire the stems of -io. The results are beguiling and immense, like watching lead pipes slowly melt into a metallic river.”

Hear Rousay and Circuit des Yeux’s reimagined “Sculpting The Exodus” below, and watch the two artists in conversation.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Vanishing”

02 “Sculpting The Exodus”

03 “Argument”

TOURDATES:

10/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

10/04 – Oslo, NO @ Bla

10/05 – Göteborg, SE @ FOLK

10/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ ALICE / Valby Kulturhus

10/08 – Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory

10/10 – Budapest, HU @ Turbina

10/11 – Vienna, AT @ Volkstheater

10/12 – Ljubljana @ Linhart Hall / Cankarjev dom

10/13 ­– Bologna, IT @ Freakout

10/14 – Grenoble, FR @ Le Ciel

10/18 – Madrid, ES @ Café Berlin

10/19 – Lisbon, PT @ Culturgest

10/20 ­– Braga, PT @ Gnration

10/21 – Espinho, PT @ Auditorio de Espinho

11/03 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

11/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works

Sunset Poem is out 10/20.