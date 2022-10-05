Autre Ne Veut – “Okay”

0

It’s been seven years since we’ve heard from Arthur Ashin, the electronic producer who puts out music as Autre Ne Veut. Today, he’s shared “Okay,” his first song since 2015’s Age Of Transparency. “‘Okay’ is about acquiescing, it’s about being patient, it’s about accepting that on the other side of a long journey may be more work, but with any luck, ‘Okay’ is about acceptance,” Ashin said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to be able to share this part of me with y’all again. I’ve missed you.”

Listen below.

“Okay” is out now via Conflict Of Interest.

