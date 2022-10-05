Rabit – “Angelica” (Feat. Eartheater)

Album cover artwork by Linder

New Music October 5, 2022 12:16 PM By James Rettig
0

Eric Burton, the Texas producer who puts out music under the name Rabit, is releasing his first new full-length album in four years, What Dreams May Come, in November. It includes “No Ceiling,” which features Embaci and came out this past summer, and it also includes contributions from SALEM, Colin Self, Baby Blue, and more, many of which were previewed when Rabit was part of an art exhibition in Houston back in May. Today, he’s sharing a new single, the slinking and cool “Angelica,” which is a collaboration with the New York experimentalist Eartheater. Check it out below.

What Dreams May Come is out 11/25 via Halcyon Veil.

