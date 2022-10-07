Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All Compilation Available For One Day Only

As part of Bandcamp Friday, Good Music and Noise For Now have released a new fundraising compilation benefiting organizations that help facilitate abortion access in restrictive states. Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All will be available for just 24 hours exclusively on Bandcamp and features new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and unreleased demos from: Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Cat Power, Daniel Rossen, David Byrne and Devo, Death Cab For Cutie, Fleet Foxes, Gia Margaret, Grouplove, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Mac DeMarco, Maya Hawke, Overcoats, Pearl Jam, PUP, The Regrettes, R.E.M., Sleater-Kinney, Soccer Mommy, Tegan And Sara, Thao x Tune-Yards, Ty Segall, Wet Leg, and more. Also, the comp features cover art by Kim Gordon.

“Every person faced with the choice to keep a pregnancy or not should have access to a safe and legal abortion should they choose one,” Tegan And Sara said in a statement. “Their body, their choice.”

All of the comp’s net proceeds will benefit non-profit organizations working to provide abortion care access to all, including Brigid Alliance and NOISE FOR NOW. The full compilation is available for purchase at Bandcamp.

TRACKLIST:

01 Wet Leg – “Loving You (Demo)”

02 Sleater-Kinney – “Free Time”

03 The Regrettes – “Seashore (Live At Lollapalooza)”

04 Mac DeMarco – “Chamber of Reflection 2”

05 Hand Habits – “Ignorance (Weather Report Cover)”

06 Cat Power – “Song To Bobby (Live 2021)”

07 My Morning Jacket – “Rainbow Power (Timmy Thomas Cover)”

08 David Byrne and Devo – “Empire”

09 Soccer Mommy – “Shotgun (Demo)”

10 Jayla Kai – “Parking Lot (Rough Mix)”

11 R.E.M. – “Walk Unafraid (Live)”

12 Caroline Spence, Erin Rae, Michaela Anne, Tristen – “This Woman’s Work (Kate Bush Cover)”

13 Pluralone – “One Voice”

14 Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – “Meticulous Bird (Tune-Yards Remix)”

15 Tenacious D – “Woman Time (Remix)”

16 STS9 – “Balancing (feat. Armanni Reign)”

17 The Album Leaf – “Falling From the Sun (Live)”

18 Mary Lattimore – “Lake Like a Mirror”

19 Daniel Rossen – “Message Outside”

20 Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell – “The Problem (Live from Red Rocks)”

21 Maya Hawke – “Rose And Thorn”

22 Emma Bradley – “Mother, Father, You (Demo)”

23 Sunflower Bean – “Otherside (Demo)”

24 Fleet Foxes – “The Kiss (Live on Boston Harbor)”

25 Dirty Projectors – “Parking Structure”

26 Animal Collective – “Peacebone (Demo)”

27 Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros – “Black-Throated Wind (Live At Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY, April 3, 2022)”

28 Pearl Jam – “Porch (Live)”

29 She & Him – “The World Is Waiting for the Sunrise (Mary Ford and Les Paul Cover)”

30 Andrew Bird – “Pulaski at Night (Live from Chicago)”

31 Death Cab for Cutie – “Here to Forever (Demo)”

32 Tegan and Sara – “Under My Control”

33 Disq – “Mtn Dew”

34 Annie DiRusso – “Judgements From The World’s Greatest Band (Reimagined)”

35 Gia Margaret – “Solid Heart (Demo)”

36 Bully – “Labor of Love”

37 Ty Segall – “Glowing”

38 Grouplove – “Shout”

39 Overcoats – “Clingy”

40 Water From Your Eyes – “Jane Says (Jane’s Addiction Cover)”

41 Silversun Pickups – “Songbirds (Live from The Orange Peel)”

42 Foals – “Looking High (Demo)”

43 PUP – “Scorpion Hill (Live in Toronto/ 2022)”

44 Squirrel Flower – “Flames and Flat Tires (Demo)”

45 Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes – “Little One (Acoustic)”

46 Charlie Hickey – “Gold Line (Demo)”

47 Kills Birds – “Married”

48 King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – “Ice V (Demo)”

49 The Neverly Boys – “Other Side Of Anywhere”

Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All is out now via Bandcamp.