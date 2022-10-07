New SPLC Benefit Comp Has Gel, FAIM, Rid Of Me Covering “Sabotage,” & More

Exhibit A is a new compilation assembled by the Philly “heavy punk” label Knife Hits, benefitting the Southern Poverty Law Center. The comp has a bunch of cool hardcore bands like Gel, FAIM, and HIRS, and at least two noteworthy covers. Bitter Branches, whose drummer Jeff Tirabassi curated the tracklist, cover PJ Harvey’s “50ft Queenie” from 1993’s Rid Of Me. And Rid Of Me, a band named after that album, continue their own streak of covers from the ’90s (and shortly thereafter) with a ferocious take on Beastie Boys’ yell-your-head-off classic “Sabotage.” Take it all in below, and buy Exhibit A at Bandcamp.

<a href="https://knifehitscollective.bandcamp.com/album/exhibit-a-a-benefit-compilation-for-the-splc">Exhibit A (A benefit compilation for the SPLC) by Knife Hits</a>