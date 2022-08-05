Rid Of Me – “PDA” (Interpol Cover) & “Prayer To God” (Shellac Cover)
Philly noise-punk outfit Rid Of Me have been on a covers tear over the past year, releasing a version of Deftones’ “My Own Summer” in March and Nirvana’s seminal “Smells Like Teen Spirit” in April. Prior to that, the trio (Itarya Rosenberg, Mike McGinnis, and Mike Howard) released their debut album, Traveling, last December. Today, they’re sharing two new covers: “PDA” by Interpol and “Prayer To God” by Shellac. Both covers are grouped together in an Interpol-referencing project called Sleep Tonight, and both sound excellent. Listen via Bandcamp below.