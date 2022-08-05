Rid Of Me – “PDA” (Interpol Cover) & “Prayer To God” (Shellac Cover)

New Music August 4, 2022 10:38 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Rid Of Me – “PDA” (Interpol Cover) & “Prayer To God” (Shellac Cover)

New Music August 4, 2022 10:38 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Philly noise-punk outfit Rid Of Me have been on a covers tear over the past year, releasing a version of Deftones’ “My Own Summer” in March and Nirvana’s seminal “Smells Like Teen Spirit” in April. Prior to that, the trio (Itarya Rosenberg, Mike McGinnis, and Mike Howard) released their debut album, Traveling, last December. Today, they’re sharing two new covers: “PDA” by Interpol and “Prayer To God” by Shellac. Both covers are grouped together in an Interpol-referencing project called Sleep Tonight, and both sound excellent. Listen via Bandcamp below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Porno For Pyros & Billy Corgan Cover Led Zeppelin At Lollapalooza

4 days ago 0

Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample From “Energy,” Monica Lewinsky Requests Next Change

3 days ago 0

Why Are Music Festivals So Chaotic This Year?

2 days ago 0

Deftones Announce Día De Los Deftones Lineup With Turnstile, Phantogram, Freddie Gibbs, & More

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Thank God I Found You” (Feat. Joe & 98 Degrees)

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest