Stream Rid Of Me’s Excellent Debut Album Traveling

New Music December 2, 2021 1:18 PM By Tom Breihan

Stream Rid Of Me’s Excellent Debut Album Traveling

New Music December 2, 2021 1:18 PM By Tom Breihan

We can argue all day over which PJ Harvey album is the best, but there’s no question which one is the hardest. Harvey recorded 1993’s Rid Of Me with Steve Albini, and it’s a raw, frenzied record that drinks deeply from the crusty chalice of early-’90s noise rock. The new Philadelphia band Rid Of Me, which includes members of groups like Fight Amp and Soul Glo, clearly chose their name with intention. On their brand-new debut album Traveling, we get to hear why.

Rid Of Me’s sound is loud and intense and punishing. You can tell that the people in this band have all done serious time in the hardcore punk world. But Rid Of Me also mess around with the big, wooly melodies of ’90s alternative rock, especially its noisy variants. Their songs have real hooks, and they also have serious passion. They fucking rock, and Traveling belongs on any list of this year’s best debuts.

Traveling was supposed to come out tomorrow, but it just magically appeared on Bandcamp 11 hours early, and that’s a cause for celebration. We’ve already posted the title track and “Myself,” but the full LP is something that you really need to hear. You can hear it below.

Traveling is out now on Knife Hits Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Extreme’s “More Than Words”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “I Don’t Wanna Cry”

    4 days ago

    Stereogum Presents: Callin Me Maybe

    18 hours ago

    The Month In Metal – November 2021

    3 days ago

    Anyway, Here’s Wonderwall

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest