Killer Mike visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, where he performed “Run,” his first solo single since the release of his 2012 album R.A.P. Music. The Run The Jewels performer also sat down with Fallon to talk about making a cameo on the final season of Ozark (where he met Laura Linney) and the importance of voting on a local level.

With the midterm elections on the horizon, Mike spoke during his interview segment about recent legislation in Atlanta that attempted to shut down Black-owned clubs. “It’s very serious, and hyper-serious locally,” Mike said. “On a very local level, the people that are chief of police, the mayors you elect, your prosecutors, your city council people, it’s very important.”

Mike continued: “A couple weeks ago, they were threatening the nightlife in Georgia — in Atlanta in particular — which kind of sprouts some of the biggest artists in the world — 2 Chainz, T.I., Lil Baby and myself — and if those clubs, which a lot are independently or small business-owned, get closed, it closes the whole economy.” (Both Mike and 2 Chainz own small businesses in Atlanta.)

“I got a chance to go testify with a lot of other people who own clubs, 2 Chainz was there, and because we did that city council decided to work with the club owners to figure out a better policy,” Mike added. “That’s the power of voting, and that’s why I want people to vote.”

Mike also touched on California’s Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act, which was signed into law last week. The law limits how prosecutors may use rap lyrics as evidence against defendants. Breaking down how the law protects creators’ free speech rights, Mike said: “And if you don’t believe in freedom of speech for those people you don’t agree with, you don’t believe in freedom of speech at all.”

Watch Killer Mike’s interview and performance of “RUN” below.